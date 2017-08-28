Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher withdraws from Scotland squad

Steven Fletcher will not be involved in international action this week after being forced to pull out of the Scotland squad.

The Sheffield Wednesday striker was substituted in the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Burton but he has been carrying a knee injury.

Fletcher has up to now been protected by head coach Carlos Carvalhal, who admits that the situation 'needs to be managed'.

Gordon Strachan was at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday, where once again Barry Bannan impressed in the middle of the park.

Bannan's early season form could well see the 27 year-old given starting role for the Scots in their upcoming double header, with Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney also dropping out of the squad with a knee injury.

Scotland play Lithuania in Vilnius on September 1, before returning to Hampden Park to face Malta three days later.