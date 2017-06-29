Sheffield Wednesday's opening day opponents will have new boss as Simon Grayson leaves Preston to join Sunderland

Preston North End are on the search for a new manager after Simon Grayson left Deepdale to take up the role at Sunderland.

Former Leeds United chief Grayson won promotion from League One with the Lilywhites before leading them to two consecutive 11th place finishes in the Championship, with limited resources, and makes the switch to the Stadium of Light on a three-year deal.

The departure makes Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal the third longest-serving manager in the Championship, with the head coach celebrating two years at Hillsborough tomorrow. Only Mick McCarthy at Ipswich Town and Millwall's Neil Harris have been in their jobs longer.

The Owls head to Deepdale on the opening day of the new Championship season where they will now face a new man on the sidelines. Early odds for a successor to Grayson mention former manager David Moyes, whom Grayson has replaced, as well as Fleetwood Town's Uwe Rosler and Scunthorpe United manager Graham Alexander who was a long-serving player at Preston.

Ex-Wednesday manager Alan Irvine is also an outside bet according to bookmakers Sky Bet.

Grayson, who had a short loan spell at Wednesday as a player in 2000, said on taking his new post: "I am delighted to come to Sunderland, a club with such wonderful history and tradition. I'm excited by the opportunity to manage this club and I want to bring the good times back.

"Sunderland is so fortunate to have such tremendous support and I want to give these fans a team they can be proud of.

"I want a group of players full of desire, team spirit and a never-say-die attitude - that's the very least that we should expect from a Sunderland player.

"The Championship is a demanding league, but with all the attributes I have highlighted, then our aim has to be to get the club back to where it belongs as quickly as possible and I can't wait to get started."