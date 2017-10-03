Sheffield Wednesday's matches against Ipswich Town and Norwich City moved for TV broadcast

Two of Sheffield Wednesday's upcoming Championship fixtures have been chosen for TV broadcast.

The Owls' two away trips to Ipswich Town and Norwich City have both been switched to accommodate Sky Sports.

The match at Ipswich was originally scheduled for Tuesday November 21 and will now take place the following night with a 7.45pm kick off.

Two weeks later, Wednesday's match at Carrow Road will remain December 9, however the kick-off time will now be 5.30pm.

Carlos Carvalhal's side have already been featured on Sky three times this season; beating Nottingham Forest 3-1, losing 4-2 to Sheffield United and in Sunday's 3-0 success over Leeds United.

One more fixture is set to be chosen for the weekend of December 1-3. Wednesdday are due to play Hull City that weekend; though potential matches chosen from that weekend's fixture list could include Birmingham City v Wolves, Brentford v Fulham, Derby v Burton and Leeds v Aston Villa.

Full list of upcoming matches chosen for broadcast:

NOVEMBER: Wednesday 1 - Preston North End v Aston Villa (7.45pm)

Wednesday 22 - Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday (7.45pm)

Saturday 25 - Barnsley v Leeds United (12.30pm)

Saturday 25 - Sheffield United v Birmingham City (5.30pm)

Monday 27 - QPR v Brentford (7.45pm)

DECEMBER: Saturday 9 - Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday (5.30pm)

Monday 11 - Reading v Cardiff City (8.00pm)