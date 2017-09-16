Sheffield Wednesday's hoodoo against Neil Warnock continues

Sheffield Wednesday came within a whisker of ending a 26-year-long hoodoo against Neil Warnock.

The Owls were leading until the fifth and final minute of stoppage time when Sol Bamba equalised for the home side to make it 1-1.

Bamba's goal denied Wednesday an away victory against a Neil Warnock side for the first time in 26 years.

The last time a team managed by 68-year-old Warnock lost on home soil by a Sheffield Wednesday side was in March 1991.

Back then, Ron Atkinson was in charge at S6, while Blades fan Warnock - who this week named Sheffield Wednesday as his favourite opponents - was managing Notts County.

The result that day was a 2-0 victory for the Owls in the old second division.

Both teams gained promotion to the old first division at the end of that season (1990/91), with Wednesday finishing third and Warnock's County two points behind in fourth.

Today's result sees the Owls drop to ninth position in the Sky Bet Championship. A win would have seen them leapfrog Sheffield United into the final play-off place ahead of next weekend's derby.