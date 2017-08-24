Sheffield Wednesday's George Hirst get's England call-up

Sheffield Wednesday striker George Hirst has retained his place in the England under 19 squad.

The 18 year old has been called up for the upcoming double-header against Poland and Germany.

The Young Lions will face Poland at St George's Park on September 1 before taking on Germany at Mansfield the following Tuesday.

Hirst was part of the triumphant England Toulon Tournament squad over the summer, during which he finished as the competition's top scorer.

The striker is currently subject of interest from a number of clubs wanting to bring him in on loan for this season with Rotherham particularly keen on securing the services of Hirst who scored 40 goals for club and country last season.

Full squad: Ellery Balcombe (Brentford), Keanan Bennetts (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest), Jaden Brown (Tottenham Hotspur), Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town), Elliot Embleton (Sunderland), Edward Francis (Manchester City), George Hirst (Sheffield Wednesday), Reece James (Chelsea), Daniel Kemp (West Ham), Jonathan Leko (West Bromwich Albion), Marcus McGuane (Arsenal), Mason Mount (Vitesse Arnhem, on loan from Chelsea), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Edward Nketiah (Arsenal), Tristan Nydam (Ipswich Town), Ryan Schofield (Huddersfield Town), Dujon Sterling (Chelsea), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur), Jake Turner (Bolton Wanderers), Josh Tymon (Stoke City), Tariq Uwakwe (Chelsea), Joe Willock (Arsenal).