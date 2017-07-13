Sheffield Wednesday: Ross Wallace set to battle close pal for first-team spot

Ross Wallace has welcomed the arrival of new Owls signing George Boyd, claiming he is looking forward to battling it out for a first-team place with his close pal.

The wingers know each other well, having played together in the Premier League for Burnley.

George Boyd

Boyd left Turf Moor this summer, opting to drop down a division and become Wednesday’s first summer signing. He impressed as the Owls cruised to a 5-0 success in Tuesday’s pre-season friendly at non league Alfreton Town.

Wallace, who sat-out the Alfreton fixture due to a minor knock, told The Star: “George is a very good addition and will bring good quality to the squad. He is a very fit lad. It is more competition which will help the squad to achieve what we want to achieve and be near the top end of the league.”

Boyd’s arrival has increased the options at head coach Carlos Carvalhal’s disposal in the wide areas.

“George can play on the right or left and we also have Reachy [Adam Reach] and Marco [Matias],” said Wallace. “We have had Aiden McGeady and Callum McManaman over the last few years so the manager likes to have a few wide boys.

“It is good competition. The gaffer picks the team he feels best to win a football match so we crack on again. It is how it should be.”

Wallace is expected to be involved in Wednesday’s warm-up match at Mansfield Town on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

