Sheffield Wednesday: Ross Wallace issues Owls challenge

Ross Wallace has set the Owls an ambitious points target as the new Championship season draws ever nearer.

Wednesday will be looking to compete in the upper reaches of the table for a third consecutive year when the 2017/18 campaign kicks off next week.

Ross Wallace

Despite qualifying for the play-offs, Carlos Carvalhal’s charges have agonisingly fallen short of promotion.

Now veteran winger Wallace, a consistent figure in the team, has challenged the Owls to surpass the 81 points they earned en route to finishing fourth last year.

He told The Star: “The target is to better the points we achieved last season and to try and get higher up the table.

“But you don’t know how the league is going to turn out. You might need less points to finish second, third or fourth. It just depends how the season goes.

“The target for us is to have a good start and get as many points as we can early doors.

“We know we can finish the season strongly.”

The 32-year-old agrees with Carvalhal that a number of teams will be battling it out for a top-six finish.

“I think there will be a lot of teams who will be competing for promotion next season,” said Wallace. “There has been a lot of cash spent.

“Nobody expected us to be up there in the manager’s first year but I think last season people had us at the forefront of their minds.

“Maybe this year we can come in under the radar. The pressure might not be on us to get in the top two.”

Wallace is in contention to play in the Owls’ penultimate pre-season friendly at Doncaster Rovers tonight.

It remains unclear whether defender Glenn Loovens (hamstring) and midfielder Kieran Lee (hip) will be given run-outs. Keiren Westwood (knee) may be involved.

