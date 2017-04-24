Sheffield Wednesday: Rival boss Gary Rowett tips Owls to blossom in Championship play-offs

Derby County boss Gary Rowett has backed the Owls to shine in the Championship play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday are well on track to secure a top-six finish for the second year running, having recorded five wins on the bounce.

Gary Rowett with Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal last season

With just two matches remaining of the regular campaign, the Owls are five points clear of seventh-placed Leeds United. Carlos Carvalhal’s troops will confirm their place in the play-off positions with a victory at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Rowett, whose Rams side suffered a 2-1 defeat at Hillsborough last weekend, told The Star: “I think Wednesday will be fine.

“The play-offs are going to be really competitive this season.

“If Fulham manage to make it as well, I think you could argue Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday are the form teams going into the play-offs.

“But listen, I’ve been in the play-offs twice as a player and twice as a manager and they are really difficult things to guage.

“I think the old adage of a team with momentum is a myth. I don’t think that’s right anymore.

“But Sheffield Wednesday have lots of options in forward areas. I think they can do well if they continue to play with the same strength and solidity they showed against us.”

Rowett felt Derby were unfortunate to leave South Yorkshire empty-handed, claiming there was “no real difference between us and a good team”. However, the was left frustrated over the two “soft” second half goals the Rams gave away.

“We were very competitive against Wednesday but it is those small margins where you have to do better to win games,” added Rowett.

