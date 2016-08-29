Sheffield Wednesday: Relieved Keiren Westwood says he’ll learn from Brentford howler

Keiren Westwood has vowed to learn from his mistake in Sheffield Wednesday’s hard-earned draw at Brentford.

The experienced goalkeeper saw his attempted clearance in the 54th minute charged down by Lasse Vibe, whose block cannoned into an unguarded net to put the Bees ahead.

Brentford goal....Pic Steve Ellis

Westwood, who has played a key role in the Owls recording 17 clean sheets in each of their last two Championship seasons, was relieved to see Sam Hutchinson head home an equaliser in added on time.

He said: “I looked to try and play out from the back and I took an extra touch which I probably shouldn’t have done. I got caught. It cost me in the end.

“These things happen but it was disappointing.

“But you live and learn. I am 31 but you are always learning in this game. I’m always wanting to improve my game but thankfully we came up with a goal that we thoroughly deserved.”

Owls keeper Kieren Westwood after his mistake lead to the Brentford goal holds his head at the final whistle has he walks off with Andy Rhodes.Pic...Steve Ellis

Westwood, away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland this week, thanked Wednesday’s travelling fans for their vocal support at the final whistle.

“It was frustrating but the fans stuck with me,” he said. “They were great and gave me a great reception after the full-time whistle.

“It is a fantastic club to play for and I’m very lucky to have the backing of the fans.”

The draw moved Wednesday up to 19th in the Championship standings but extended their winless run to five matches in all competitions.

Owls keeper Kieren Westwood after his mistake lead to the Brentford goal gives a relieved smile to the fans at the final whistle. Pic...Steve Ellis

Westwood said: “We absolutely dominated the game and let’s not make no bones about it. We battered them.

“It should have been a victory but it wasn’t and we move on.”

David Jones will miss the Owls’ Hillsborough clash with Wigan Athletic after the two-week international break following his red card for two bookable offences at Griffin Park.