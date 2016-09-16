Sheffield Wednesday: Rejuvenated Jack Hunt pays tribute to Owls boss

Jack Hunt has told The Star how a heart-to-heart with Owls chief Carlos Carvalhal helped trigger an upturn in his form.

After two shaky displays in the defeats to Burton Albion and Leeds United, the attacking right-back was dropped for the trip to Brentford.

But after sitting out the Bees and Wigan Athletic fixtures, Hunt returned to the starting line-up in Tuesday’s pulsating 3-2 victory over Bristol City. The former Huddersfield Town defender put in an assured display as the Owls secured back-to-back Championship wins for the first time since April.

Hunt said: “The manager has been brilliant with me. Carlos spoke to me after the Leeds game and he thought that my confidence looked low and I was a little bit negative with the football.

“I did feel that which is why he left me out but it was nice to put in a good performance against Bristol. I thought defensively and offensively I was solid and hopefully I can kick on now.”

Wednesday trailed the Robins 2-0 at the interval following a double by hot prospect Tammy Abraham.

However, the Owls underlined their promotion credentials by fighting back to claim maximum points after goals by Steven Fletcher, Barry Bannan and Kieran Lee.

“We created quite a few chances in the first half and dominated the game,” said Hunt. “We had all the ball and I felt like we had control of the game and they got two goals out of nothing. We knew they were a threat from set plays and that proved to be the case.

“At half-time, the manager chose not to scream and shout. He didn’t think that would help anybody. We knew we had to go out, believe in ourselves, play our football, trust in our teammates and get an early goal.

“As soon as Fletcher’s goal went in, you felt the stadium get behind us and I could only see one winner.

“If you take their two goals out of it, I thought it was a very strong performance from start to finish.”

Carvalhal’s charges go to Birmingham City tomorrow chasing their first victory on the road this term.

“It’s important we start winning away,” admitted Hunt. “It’s a long season and it wouldn’t be the end of the world if we didn’t pick up a result at the weekend but with the momentum we have got, we want to go there and make sure we start well and get a result.

“With the players we have, we are capable of going on a good run. We are three unbeaten at the moment but we are looking to win five or six on the bounce.”

The trip to St Andrew’s will bring back good memories for Hunt and company as the Owls came-from-behind to beat the Blues in their last meeting back in February.

“It was a great win as it was at a vital stage of the season,” recalled Hunt. “We are climbing up the table now and we want to be in that top six as quick as possible.”

