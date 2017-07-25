Sheffield Wednesday: Rangers boss thanks Portuguese duo

Rangers chief Pedro Caixinha has expressed his gratitude to Carlos Carvalhal and Marco Silva for assisting the Scottish club with their pre-season preparations.

Caixinha’s men take on the Hornets in a behind-closed-doors fixture tomorrow before they travel to Hillsborough on Sunday for their final warm-up match. More than 6,000 Rangers fans are poised to cheer the team on in S6.

The Ibrox outfit were forced to scramble around for pre-season opposition after suffering a humiliating defeat to Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn in the Europa League earlier this month.

But Caixinha is grateful to his Portuguese countrymen Carvalhal and Silva for coming to Rangers aid.

He said: “I really need to thank the both of them because it was just by the distance of one message. Are you available on these days in order for us to play a match? They said yes and I really need to pleased with that.

“I know them from different situations. Carlos is more from the academical side as me, so, for example, I have been with him with the renewal of the pro-license.

“Marco I have known since he was football director for Estoril and after that he became manager.

“So we have that knowledge, that proximity, and because we are Portuguese it’s easy for us to understand and get along.

“Beside [Jose] Mourinho, we are the other three that are working in the UK so it’s also giving that link or bound. And let me tell you I’m going to take a Portuguese wine, a red one, as a gift for them!”

Rangers kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign against Motherwell on Sunday August 6.

