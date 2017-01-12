Sheffield Wednesday: Quartet free to go as Carlos Carvalhal looks to reshape Owls squad

He has told the players on the periphery of his Owls squad they are free to move on before the January transfer window closes.

And head coach Carlos Carvalhal insists those not involved in his plans are best off finding themselves new homes for the sake of their careers.

Sergiu Bus

Defender Claude Dielna, who was close to moving to Rotherham United on August transfer deadline day, midfielder Lewis McGugan and striker Sergiu Bus have no future at the Championship club. The trio were placed on the transfer list last summer, not allocated squad numbers and been forced to train with the development squad.

Frenchman Dielna, out of contract at the end of the season, is reportedly a transfer target for Romanian side Dinamo Bucharest while McGugan, who has not featured since the final match of the 2015/16 campaign, has been linked with a move to League One promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers.

As well as Dielna, McGugan and Bus, Carvalhal has indicated he would be willing to let midfielder Filipe Melo leave on a temporary basis.

Carvalhal has so far brought in winger Callum McManaman and defender Morgan Fox this month, but he hopes there will be some outgoings.

He told The Star: “The players who are available know that they can move but it is not in my hands.

“I have told them face-to-face they can leave or go on loan.

“Of course, the players want to achieve the best club and salary they can in negotiations.

“They agree they must find a team where they can be happy so that is the situation.

“As a manager, I don’t like players inside the building that know they can leave and they stay there. Nobody likes that.

“It is not good to us and it is not good to the players.”

