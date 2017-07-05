Sheffield Wednesday: Promotion expert George Boyd targets Owls success

New Owls recruit George Boyd has been a serial promotion winner over the last decade.

The talented winger went up three times with Peterborough United and once apiece with Hull City and Burnley.

Boyd knows what a promotion-winning team looks like and has outlined the ingredients required to be successful in the English Football League.

“It is a lot of hard work and team spirit is vital,” he told The Star. “That will get you so many points throughout the season.

“Consistency is huge and you have to be able to grind out the 1-0 wins.”

The 31-year-old, a valuable member of the the Clarets squad who won the Championship title in 2016, added: “You need a few leaders and you have to grind out results.

“At Burnley, we nicked 1-0s where we could easily have drawn the game or lost 2-1.

“The Championship is a horrible league and a tough league because you play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday. You have got to have fit players and a good squad.”

The 31-year-old expects “eight or nine” teams to be fighting to go up next season.

“You are finding people are gambling a lot more and spending big money in the Championship,” he said. “It is like a second Premier League.

“The perks are so high in the Premier League with the TV money that everyone wants to be in there. There are eight to nine teams who will all fancy themselves to get promoted.”

Boyd could have stayed at Burnley, who offered him a one-year contract extension. But the midfielder opted to see his deal out and embark on a new challenge. He doesn’t plan on hanging around in the Championship for long.

Boyd said: “I just didn’t feel it was right for me or my family (to stay) and I jumped at the chance to join Wednesday when the opportunity came up. I had a great three years at Burnley. We had a lot of success.

“It was great to play two seasons in the Premier League and I feel I have a great chance of getting straight back there with Wednesday.

“I have been lucky to have had a few promotions so far so hopefully I will add another one this year.”

Boyd said he learned of the Owls’ interest in his services earlier this summer.

“There were a few other clubs interested but I thought this was the best decision for me and my family,” said Boyd, who revealed two top-flight clubs had been in touch with him.. “I didn’t need a lot of convincing. It is a huge club.

“Wednesday are a big, ambitious club and tick all the boxes for me.

“They have been close in the last few years and hopefully I can come in and get this big club in the Premier League.”

