Sheffield Wednesday: Principled Carlos Carvalhal vows to stick by Owls’ attacking play

Boss Carlos Carvalhal has promised to stick to his footballing principles despite Sheffield Wednesday’s continued struggles away from Hillsborough.

Carvalhal watched on as the Owls slipped to a 2-1 loss at Birmingham City in front of the TV cameras on Saturday night.

Substitute Gary Hooper had put them ahead going into the closing stages of the contest but a Clayton Donaldson penalty and a header in added on time by Lukas Jutkiewicz ended Wednesday’s three-match unbeaten run.

Defeat saw Carvalhal’s fall to 14th in the standings and leaves them still searching for a first win on the road this season.

The Owls head coach told The Star: “I’m very happy with how we played at Brentford and Birmingham. We are not scoring but playing fantastic.

“We had six clear chances in the first half alone against Brentford.

“We had four or five at Birmingham.

“We played our football and tried to win both games. We haven’t scored but we will.

“Do you want me to play more defensive? Should we change the philosophy? Scoring one goal and putting players behind the ball is not our way.

“If we weren’t playing well and creating chances, I would be worried.

“We will react. We are in a good way. We just need to improve our efficiency.”

Daniel Pudil (thigh) and striker Lucas Joao (groin) missed the trip to St Andrew’s but Carvalhal is confident the duo will not be out of action for long.

“They don’t have big injuries,” said Carvalhal. “I think they will recover soon.”

