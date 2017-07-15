Sheffield Wednesday pre-season report: Mansfield Town 2 Owls 3

Sheffield Wednesday registered their second win of pre-season today but they were made to work hard for the 3-2 victory over Mansfield Town at Field Mill.

Jordan Rhodes had the Owls in front for his third goal in two games but Stags equalised just before the break through George Taft.

Danny Rose holds off a challenge from Wednesday's Adam Reach at Field Mill. Pic: Dean Atkins

After a host of half time substitutions, Tom Lees had Wednesday back in front early in the second half and it looked as though it would remain that way.

That was until Ryan Bennett had Mansfield back level again late on, only for substitute Lucas Joao to score just a minute later.

The Owls took control and exerted pressure on the Stags defence right from the early stages.

Sam Winnall had a sight on goal in the seventh minute which was easily saved by Conrad Logan and three minutes later, after some impressive build-up play, Barry Bannan's cross towards Rhodes just evaded the Wednesday striker.

There was to be no let off for the home side in the 11th minute though as good play on the left from Adam Reach saw the winger fire the ball into the box where Rhodes headed in from a couple of yards out.

George Boyd had a couple of half chances with both going wide and on 17 minutes Daniel Pudil warmed the hands of Logan with a well-struck shot after Boyd's lay-off which the keeper was forced to beat away.

Mansfield came into the game in the latter period of the first half and on 31 minutes they got an equaliser when Wednesday failed to clear a corner and George Taft shot through a crowded goalmouth to level the score.

Steve Evans' men were arguably the better team for the remainder of the half with Wednesday having slowed up considerably following Taft's goal.

However, aside from a decent effort from Paul Anderson from the edge of the box which Dawson saved, neither side really looked like going in front.

Wednesday made six changes at the break with Steven Fletcher, Gary Hooper, Fernando Forestieri, Marco Matias, Liam Palmer and Joe Wildsmith coming on for Rhodes, Winnall, Boyd, Morgan Fox, Jack Hunt and Dawson.

The second period was eight minutes old when Wednesday reclaimed the lead. Forestieri won a corner after his shot was deflected away; David Jones took it superbly, finding Lees who headed in powerfully, off the underside of the crossbar.

Johnny Hunt had the ball in the net for Stags ten minutes later but his effort, which came after Daniel Pudil had slipped in the box, was ruled out for offside.

Former Sheffield United academy player Jordan Slew, who was released by Plymouth in May, came on in the second half for the home side. he's currently on trial at Field Mill.

And he could have made a big impression a few minutes after coming on as the impressive Danny Rose squared the ball to him from the right but Slew was denied by Wildsmith.

The final stages were played at a slow pace, only punctuated by the odd flash of brilliance from Forestieri, who looked lively after coming on at the break.

Mansfield looked to have got the draw that on the balance of play they would have deserved when Ryan Bennett headed in unmarked at theback post, but with six minutes remaining, Joao slotted in from 12 yards to win it for Wednesday.

Mansfield Town: Logan, Benning, Digby, Mellis, Angol, Anderson, Taft, Spencer, White, Mirfin, Hamilton. Subs: Olejnik, Bennett, Pearce, Diamond, Atkinson, Potter, Hunt, Thomas, Sterling-James, Slew, Byrom, Rose.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Hunt, Lees, Piudil, Fox, Boyd, Jones, Bannan, Reach, Winnall, Rhodes. Subs: Wildsmith, Thorniley, O'Grady, Penney, Hooper, Fletcher, Matias, Palmer, Joao, Murphy, Nuhiu, Clare, Wallis, Forestieri.

Referee: John Brooks