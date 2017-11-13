Sheffield Wednesday: Position in table isn’t important, admits Owls star Fox

Sheffield Wednesday’s players are taking no notice of where they stand in the Championship table.

With 16 games played the Owls are on the rise again after a disappointing series of results and have climbed to 11th in the rankings. Crucially though, they are just three points away from the top six.

Two wins in a row against Millwall and Aston Villa have lifted spirits after a run which reaped just one victory in seven games, including demoralising defeats to struggling Bolton and Birmingham and city rivals Sheffield United.

It is hoped that the impressive performance at Villa Park before the international break will be built on, but nevertheless, according to left back Morgan Fox, who has regained his place at left back, it remains too early to pay too much attention to where anyone is placed in the table.

“I think, as player, you just look at your next game, especially when there are so many games to go in the season,” he said.

“It is important we just take each game as it comes and don’t get too far ahead of ourselves. Short-term goals are important.

“I think you can assess things after Christmas. We will be over halfway through the season then.”

“Anyone can beat anyone in this league and it’s important you do put runs together. Even back-to-back wins you can put yourself right up there,” Fox added.