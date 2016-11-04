Sheffield Wednesday podcast: new episode available now

The latest episode of our Sheffield Wednesday podcast Owls (Almost) Live is available now.

Sheffield Wednesday certainly have been busy this week and Dom Howson and Chris Holt join Liam Hoden in a positive mood.

The disappointing performance at Middlesbrough is reflected upon at the start of the podcast before the trio get their teeth into the business the Owls have done this week.

The signing of Morgan Fox, new deals for Fernando Forestieri and Sam Hutchinson, the pending arrival of Sam Winnall and potential acquisition of Conor Hourihane are all covered.

Plus there is a look ahead to the weekend clash with promotion rivals Huddersfield Town.

The episode can be downloaded now from iTunes, where you can also subscribe to have each episode downloaded automatically each week.

Click here to access Owls (Almost) Live via iTunes.

For non-Apple users, the podcast is now available to download or stream from our hosts Audioboom

Click here for our latest episode A Lovely Bit Of Business