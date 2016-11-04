Sheffield Wednesday podcast: End of Year Special available now

The latest episode of our Sheffield Wednesday podcast Owls (Almost) Live is available now - and we look back on an eventful 2016.

What a year 2016 was for Sheffield Wednesday!

The awakening of the giant. The start of the rise. However you see it, join us as Dom Howson, Chris Holt and Liam Hoden look back on the last 12 months, reflecting on the highs and lows of a truly eventful year.

They also discuss the superb win over Newcastle United and look ahead to the New Year double with Preston and Wolves.

The episode can be downloaded now from iTunes, where you can also subscribe to have each episode downloaded automatically each week.

Click here to access Owls (Almost) Live via iTunes.

For non-Apple users, the podcast is now available to download or stream from our hosts Audioboom

Click here for our latest episode A Year To Remember

Or you can stream or download directly from this page. To download, right click the link below and select save link as.

Click here to listen to A Year To Remember