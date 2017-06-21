Sheffield Wednesday: Players the Owls could do with shipping out

‘Four or five’ may be coming in at Hillsborough this summer, according to Carlos Carvalhal, but there are five or six players who they could certainly do without.

Wednesday’s squad is bloated and wasting cash, even taking into account the six whose contracts are up and, aside from Jose Semedo who could yet be offered a new deal, are on their way .

Goal..Owls Lewis McGugan hits home the first of his two goals

As an example, take a look at the forward options available - those who one would, or at least should, definitely be fighting for a starting role.

Fernando Forestieri, Jordan Rhodes, Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher and Sam Winnall make Carvalhal’s choices difficult enough as it is. Add in Atdhe Nuhiu and Lucas Joao and you have two forwards who are simply unnecessary.

Joao at least has youth on his side and has shown at times that he could yet have a big future at Hillsborough, but it won’t be in the short term and if Wednesday were to get promoted, there is little to suggest he could cut it in the Premier League.

Nuhiu, on the other hand, may have the nuisance value for a ‘Plan B’ and popularity in the dressing room but he didn’t score in 24 appearances last season and his last goal came in February 2016 in a 1-1 draw with QPR.

Jake Kean has been on loan at Mansfield

Marco Matias is another on the fringes, who could well be a world-beater as THAT goal against Leeds United suggested but being perennially injured means we’ll probably never know.

He also didn’t do himself any favours by being sent of in his only start last season, on the final day. Felipe Melo is another still under contract, whose total of six appearances in an Owls shirt does more than suggest he’s not part of the head coach’s plans.

Further back, Jake Kean came in last year to offer back up to Keiren Westwood in goal and was soon sent out on loan to Mansfield.

At 26 the goalkeeper will surely be wanting games and is currently behind Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson in the pecking order.

Lucas Joao

Then, there’s the enigmatic Lewis McGugan, perhaps the most mysterious of all.

After a great loan spell, his permanent signing was widely hailed by fans, but it wasn’t long before he’d fallen out of favour.

Last year the clearly talented midfielder wasn’t even given a squad number and now he needs to go. The big problem here is, who will pay his sizable wages?

Or any on that list, for that matter?

Marco Matias was sent off in his only start last season