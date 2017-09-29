Sheffield Wednesday: Players are right behind beleaguered Carlos Carvalhal, says Owls star

Captain Glenn Loovens is adamant under pressure Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal has the backing of the whole squad.

Carvalhal has come under-fire from sections of Wednesday’s fan-base after overseeing only three wins from their opening 10 fixtures.

But Loovens, fit-again following a hip injury, insists the players must shoulder their share of the blame for the team’s mediocre start to the season.

Loovens said: “The players are fully behind him. Carlos is our manager. The responsibility is not only his, it is us as players as well.

“We know we can do better. It is easy to throw the towel in but, for me, when things go wrong then that is when you show your character as a team.

“Everyone is together. We need that - the players, the staff and the supporters. This is a moment when we really need each other.

“When we beat Arsenal 3-0, it is easy for everyone to be happy. But when things get tough, that is when we need to be a unit, all together.

“This is the message to everyone involved with this club - staff, players, supporters. It is better if we all support each other, we will achieve a lot more if we do that.”

Although the Owls have suffered back-to-back defeats, Carvalhal has refused to publicly criticise his players.

“That tells you a lot about Carlos as a person, a manager and is a big reason why we are all behind him,” said Loovens. “He is very experienced so knows exactly when and what to do and say. That is very admirable of him.

“But, us as players, we do have to look critically at ourselves. We do that. We are big men and criticism comes with football. It can’t all be positive. If we did, we would all play at Barcelona. There will be negatives and we have to deal with those.”

Some of Wednesday’s fans vented their frustration at Birmingham City in midweek, booing the team off.

“The supporters pay to watch us play and they are entitled to do whatever they feel,” said Loovens. “They wanted to express themselves (at Birmingham), that is not a problem. But I know if we show the qualities we have then we will have them behind us in no time.

“In my time, they have always had our backs. If they boo us one time, we should not make a big deal about it. Fans express their feelings and I am pretty sure they will be behind us in the next game.”

The Dutchman is sure the Owls can rectify their results, starting at home to Leeds United on Sunday.

Loovens said: “The manager has been normal this week. That is also something I like about him, if things go well or badly he is the same. He is a stable factor in this club.

“If the players or coaching staff did not believe we can turn this around, we would be the first people to tell you this. It is not the case. Leeds is a nice opportunity to wipe everything clean. We can start again. That is the good thing about this league, there is always the next opportunity and the next game right around the corner.

“For the players and fans, Leeds is a great game and we have to get a great result.

“It is always tough against them. Leeds are doing really well at the moment so that makes it another test for us. I am pretty sure we will be up for it.

“We don’t just owe the manager a performance but ourselves and the fans. We want to do ourselves proud as well.”

