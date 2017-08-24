Sheffield Wednesday: Phil Parkinson criticises ref after his heated confrontation with Owls boss

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson claimed referee David Webb could have handled his confrontation with Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal better.

Both bosses were engaged in a heated argument following a late challenge by Barry Bannan on Trotters substitute Filipe Morais in the closing stages of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at the Macron Stadium.

Parkinson and Carvalhal were sent to the stands after their touchline spat and the Football Association are awaiting the referee’s report before deciding whether to take further action against them.

“If I’m honest, I’d have thought the referee could have just said ‘come on, get back in lads’ and be done with it,” said Parkinson.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

“If he’d done that it would have diffused the situation.”

Bolton captain Jem Karacan, who claimed their third goal, added: “I don’t think there was anything serious in it. The manager waded in at the end but from what I heard at Reading he’s quite capable of handling himself.

“You could tell something was going on but obviously the game was playing and I was watching that at the time.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Carvalhal admitted he deserved to be sent off.

He said: “There was a foul from [Bannan] and I didn’t like it because [Parkinson] pressured the referee.

“I went to the fourth official and said he can’t press the referee. With the emotion of the moment I was out of my technical area.

“I think the decision of the referee was correct. But there are reasons why I moved from my position.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter