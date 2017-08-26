Sheffield Wednesday: Patience will be the key for Owls against Burton Albion

Defensive midfielder David Jones believes the Owls will face a test of patience against Burton Albion today.

Despite dominating possession and territory in their two meetings with the Brewers last season, Carlos Carvalhal’s men picked up just one point. Burton ran-out 3-1 winners on home soil after stifling Wednesday’s attacking talent and claimed a creditable draw at Hillsborough in their successful battle to stay up.

Jones told The Star: “We don’t know how the game is going to pan it; it could be one of those games where it might need patience.

“It might be the 93rd minute that we make a breakthrough. I expect Burton to come at us and go for the win. We have to be clinical when we get chances.”

The 32-year-old has never played at the Pirelli Stadium in his career. He watched on from the stands last year, having only completed his move from Burnley on the day of the match.

He said: “The crowd get behind Burton; it’s a small ground and it’s going to be a difficult atmosphere.

“It will be a very tight game. We have just got to overcome what they bring to us and us impose our style on them.”

Jones reckons Burton boss Nigel Clough has worked wonders at the club.

“Nigel has done a superb job,” he said. “He’s an experienced manager, very knowledgeable, and knows exactly what he’s doing.

“It’s going to be a tough game and we need to be ready and prepared for what Burton are going to bring.

“Burton frustrated us (last year) and played to their strengths. They had a great season, picked up a lot of points and hopefully we can learn from last season and put it right this weekend.”

Frederico Venancio is poised to be in Wednesday’s matchday squad for the first time after finally receiving his international clearance. The Portuguese defender may have to settle for a place on the bench, with Daniel Pudil expected to partner Tom Lees in defence. Glenn Loovens (hip) is unavailable for selection.

