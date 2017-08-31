Sheffield Wednesday: Owls youngster joins Gillingham on loan

Young Owls midfielder Sean Clare has joined League One side Gillingham on loan.

The 20-year-old, an integral member of Wednesday’s development squad who claimed the double last season, will remain at the Priestfield Stadium until January 3.

Clare could make his Gills debut against Shrewsbury this weekend.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Gillingham head coach Ady Pennock said: “I’m really pleased to have got Sean on board. He is a midfielder who isn’t shy of taking people on and is different to the other players we have in the building.

“Myself and the staff are looking forward to working with him.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

It will be Clare’s third spell away from Hillsborough.

He played four times for Bury in the 2015/16 season. Clare, who joined the Owls from the Nike academy, also spent time at Accrington Stanley last term. He featured on eight occasions for Stanley, scoring his first professional goal in a 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

Clare becomes the second player to leave the Owls on transfer deadline day, with Lewis McGugan having left the club by mutual consent.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter