Sheffield Wednesday: Owls won’t be rushed into signing centre-back ahead of new season, insists Carlos Carvalhal

Sheffield Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal insists he will not be rushed into signing a new centre-back before the start of the new Championship season.

Carvalhal, who watched his Owls side beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 in a pre-season friendly last night, has so far been thwarted in his attempts to bring in two centre-halves this summer.

But the Wednesday head coach, who refused to be drawn on speculation linking them with Charlie Mulgrew and Alan Hutton, is refusing to panic: “We have tried to bring in centre-backs to discuss the position,” he told The Star. “We have looked at players in the Premier League, the Championship, League One, League Two and abroad.”

The Owls head to Preston North End for their opening fixture a week on Saturday.

“These kind of things take time,” said Carvalhal. “We don’t want to make mistakes.

“We have had chances to bring in centre-halves but we have not found the correct ones.

“My staff and I have seen more than 200 centre-backs but for various reasons we have not brought one in.

“We are caring about it. We are not desperate even though everybody knows we need centre-backs.”

The Owls maintained their unbeaten run in pre-season thanks to goals either of side of half-time by Sam Winnall and Gary Hooper at the Keepmoat Stadium. Captain Glenn Loovens returned to action after recovering from a hamstring problem, coming on as a second half replacement. Kieran Lee was not involved due to his ongoing hip problem but Carvalhal is confident the midfielder will train later this week.

Of their showing against Rovers, Carvalhal said: “I’m happy with what we achieved. We gave players rhythm. The score was not important. It was a friendly match. The answer of our team was okay.

“I was not happy with the goal we conceded as we never want to concede goals but in general it was a good performance.