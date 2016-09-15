Sheffield Wednesday: Owls wait on injured Daniel Pudil

Sheffield Wednesday are waiting to discover the full extent of left-back Daniel Pudil’s thigh injury.

The 30-year-old was sent for a scan yesterday, having been forced off in the first half of the Owls’ midweek triumph over Bristol City.

The knock has troubled Pudil since he returned from international duty with the Czech Republic.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal said: “Daniel felt a pain in his thigh. In 48 hours, we will know better if he has a big or small problem.”

Should Pudil fail to shrug off the problem in time for Saturday’s trip to Birmingham City, Carvalhal may be forced to rush Urby Emanuelson into action. It was just over a week ago that the former Dutch international joined the Championship club and he is short of match sharpness after not getting a pre-season under his belt. He featured in the development squad’s home draw with Crystal Palace on Monday.

If Carvalhal decides not to risk Emanuelson, he could turn to Liam Palmer or Adam Reach to plug the gap.

The Portuguese chief will have to make a minimum of one change to his back four as Sam Hutchinson will serve a one-match ban following his red card against the Robins. Club captain Glenn Loovens and Vincent Sasso are vying to partner Tom Lees.

“We have time to prepare for the Birmingham game,” said Carvalhal. “We have to check which players will be available and we will then make decisions.”

Loovens has not played at first-team level since the Play-Off Final at Wembley last May.

Carvalhal said: “Glenn played 90 minutes for the Under-23s the other day. I spoke with him and said he needed one more step to be fit and ready.

“He is ready to discuss a position on Saturday.”

