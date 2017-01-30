Sheffield Wednesday: Owls wait on Gary Hooper

Gary Hooper faces a race against time to be fit for Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to relegation-threatened Bristol City tomorrow night.

The five-goal striker is struggling to shake off a knock he suffered in a development match earlier this month.

Hooper has only recently recovered from a hamstring problem he sustained against Fulham last November.

Speaking at his press briefing today, Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal said: “He’s a doubt. We don’t know whether he can be involved or not.

“Gary is still with some pain. We will make a decision today if he will travel or not.”

Wednesday are due to travel to Bristol by coach later this afternoon.

Full-back Jack Hunt is expected to start, having shrugged off a knee problem he picked up at Brighton and Hove Albion last time out.

Carvalhal confirmed Hunt missed training for “three to four days” after the clash at the Amex Stadium but said: “He has been training again normal.”

The Owls, sitting in sixth position, will be without the services of Sam Hutchinson and Steven Fletcher due to suspension. Kieran Lee (hip) remains a long-term absentee.

