Sheffield Wednesday: Owls wait on captain ahead of Fulham test

Sheffield Wednesday hope captain Glenn Loovens will be passed fit to play in tomorrow’s trip to Fulham.

The Dutch defender missed the Owls’ home draw with Sunderland due to a back problem. His knock meant Daniel Pudil filled in at centre-half.

Speaking at his press briefing this morning, head coach Carlos Carvalhal said: “Glenn started moving and running on the pitch yesterday. Let’s see if he can train with the team.”

If Loovens fails to shrug off his injury, new boy Frederico Venancio would be the natual replacement.

However, the 24-year-old, signed on a season long-loan deal from Portuguese side Vitoria de Setubal earlier this week, is still waiting to receive international clearance.

Carvalhal confirmed: “We are waiting for confirmation from the Football Association. At this moment, Frederico can’t play. Tomorrow let’s see.”

The Wednesday head coach has played down the prospect of handing Venancio a debut from the start.

“He doesn’t know his colleagues; he needs some time.” said Carvalhal. “It’s not a question of whether he is ready physically because he has been playing in Portugal.

“If I can protect him a little so he can get to know his colleagues, I will.

“If we need him, he will play. Absolutely sure.

“If the documents are ready, he will be involved in the 18.”

Carvalhal declined to say whether Fernando Forestieri will be recalled. The forward has sat-out their last two matches following a training ground bust-up with teammate Sam Winnall.

“Let’s see if he will be involved or not,” said Carvalhal.

Kieran Lee started running yesterday but Carvalhal refused to give any time-scale on when the midfielder or Sam Hutchinson (knee) will return to action.

The Owls go to Craven Cottage still searching for their first league win of the campaign. After their defeat to Preston North End on the opening weekend, Wednesday have followed that result up with two draws against Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland.

Carvalhal said: “Fulham will be an interesting game. They have had one more day than us to prepare for the game.

“Fulham are a good team and bringing in more players. They try to upgrade the team. We know it will be a tough game like all the games in the Championship.

“We will make things very difficult for them. Even though we haven’t won the last two games, the way we play and have reacted after conceding means we feel strong.”

