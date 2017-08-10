Sheffield Wednesday: Owls urged to use Cup success to kick-start their Championship season

Sheffield Wednesday’s players have been urged to kick on after recording their first victory of the 2017/18 season.

The Owls cruised into the second round of the Carabao Cup, coming-from-behind to beat local rivals Chesterfield 4-1 at Hillsborough in midweek.

It was a morale-boosting win for Carlos Carvalhal’s charges and silenced some of the team’s detractors following their dismal loss to Preston North End last Saturday.

Adam Reach, deployed at left-back against the Spireites, told The Star: “It (Chesterfield) was a brilliant performance and I think it was the reaction we needed. It was the reaction we show every time we get a negative result.

“I thought we played really well and controlled the game. We should have been a couple up before their goal. But our heads didn’t drop because we knew we were on top and we had the quality to break them down. We knew once we got the goal that more would follow.”

Reach said the criticism the side received after their Championship opener “hurt everybody”.

“You work hard all pre-season to get a good start and when that doesn’t happen it is disappointing,” he admitted. “Some people may think the players don’t get hurt by a result like that but we do.

“But we knew we had the quality and committment in the squad to get over it quickly and get a reaction.

“Everybody was excellent against Chesterfield and given the manager a difficult selection for Saturday. We have our first win of the season and we want to kick on now.”