Sheffield Wednesday: Owls urged to go back to the drawing board after Rangers defeat

Ross Wallace is confident the Owls’ poor end to their pre-season programme will sharpen the players minds heading into the new Championship campaign.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side, who are understood to be in talks with ex-Arsenal defender Johan Djourou over a possible move to Hillsborough, produced a lacklustre performance against Rangers on Sunday.

Wednesday looked off the pace for long periods and lost 2-0 after goals either side of half-time by Josh Windass and Kenny Miller.

But Wallace is refusing to panic as the Owls continue to finetune their plans for the league opener with Preston North End this weekend. Wednesday, who are hoping to strengthen their squad before the trip to Deepdale, have sold-out their 5,706 ticket allocation.

Wallace told The Star: “Rangers was a tough game. They were cheered on by a good crowd and brought good numbers down. It was a tough game but it was a good run out for us.

“It felt like a top end Championship match. Rangers have got some good players and look stronger than they did last year. It was a good game to play in.

“Losing gives you that little kick up the backside to tell you that if you are not on it you are not going to win games.

“We will go back to the drawing board and work hard this week.

“We will have a gameplan for Preston and the Rangers result will give us an incentive to go an work harder.”

Rangers represented the Owls’ seventh fixture of a busy pre-season schedule. Wednesday picked up victories over Alfreton Town, Mansfield Town, Portimonense and Doncaster Rovers. Sandwiched between those wins were draws with SC Farense and Vitoria de Setubal.

Winger Wallace said: “The Rangers game has gone now and we are turning things up for Saturday.

“We had a lot of games during pre-season, especially in Portugal.

“A lot of players have had game time and now it’s just a case of looking forward to Preston.”

