Sheffield Wednesday: Owls urged not to sell in-form midfielder

David Jones has called on promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday to keep in-form midfielder Barry Bannan.

Hull City reportedly had a £3m bid turned down for Bannan earlier this week.

The Scotland international, a big fans favourite at Hillsborough, has stood out this season, producing a series of impressive performances in midfield.

Bannan is expected to play alongside Jones in the middle of the park against Burton Albion today.

“Barry is very consistent; I enjoy playing with him,” said Jones. “He’s got great talent and gives his all for the team.

“We want to keep all our good players. We need the whole squad to be fighting for places and pushing on to get us where we want to get to and he’s no different.

“Barry has been here a couple of years now and had good season. He’s full of quality and we definitely want to keep him.”

Carvalhal declined to confirm whether Wednesday received an offer from Hull for Bannan at his press briefing today.

Jones is enjoying partnering Bannan in the middle of the park, saying: “I think we do know each others games now.

“We have played a lot together and I feel very comfortable playing alongside him and you guys watching can probably see that we’ve got a nice balance.”

With less than a week to go until the transfer window closes, Carvalhal has stressed he does not fear losing any of his top performers.

However, Carvalhal has refused to rule out the prospect of selling players before the August 31 deadline.

“We must analyse the financial situation and whether it is good business for the club,” he said. “It is not in my hands.

“I have a team to prepare and try to focus all the players on winning games.

“If any player goes away, I will try to cover the situation. If I cover the situation internally, okay. If I can’t cover internally, I must try to find a player at another club. That is my life.”

Carvalhal also reiterated his belief that the market should shut before the season kicks off. He has described the window as a “circus”, claiming it creates uncertainty and destabilises teams.

