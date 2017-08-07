Sheffield Wednesday: Owls transfer target joins Turkish club

Sheffield Wednesday will have to look elsewhere in their search for a new centre-back after missing out on free agent Johan Djourou.

The Switzerland international, released by Hamburg at the end of last season, has today joined Turkish club Antalyaspor on a two-year deal.

Johan Djourou

As The Star revealed on Friday, Djourou agreed a deal to move to Hillsborough and underwent a medical with the Championship club.

However, it is understood the move broke down at the last minute over Djourou’s wage demands.

The 30-year-old, who spent 10 years with Arsenal, making 140 appearances including 19 in the Champions League, has won 67 Swiss caps. Djourou has represented his country in major international tournaments, including World Cup 2006 and 2014 as well as Euro 2016.

Wednesday remain light on cover at the heart of their defence. Tom Lees and Glenn Loovens are head coach Carlos Carvalhal’s only two recognised centre-backs on his books. Carvalhal wants to sign a minimum of one new defender before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Speaking at his press briefing today, Carvalhal said: “We are trying to bring a centre-half in but it is not easy.

“I’m not involved in the negotiations. I try to choose the best players and after I give a list to the chairman.

“Some of them are possible. Some are impossible.”

