Sheffield Wednesday: Owls to go retro and produce their own kit for next campaign

Promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed they are to produce their own kit from next season.

And speaking at the Steering Group Meeting last night, chairman Dejphon Chansiri revealed the home strip will be styled on that worn during the 1965 to 1972 era, with the home shirt being all blue with white sleeves,

Sondico, a brand of retailer Sports Direct, have provided the Owls' first team, development squad and academy with all their strips and leisurewear since 2014.

But Sondico's three-year contract runs out in the summer and Wednesday, who celebrate their 150th annivesary this year, have opted to bring the operation in-house.

Chief Operating Officer Joe Palmer said: "We are making the kits ourselves. We are excited about doing it.

"We looked around and we could not find anything in the market that would be suitable."

Wednesday reverted to a predominately blue with white pinstripes this season

Palmer said their aim is to improve the quality of the kit and confirmed the club have located factories, used by major manufacturers, to produce it.

Wednesday released an image of their third strip last month.

The famous blue and white stripes have one for another year at least