Sheffield Wednesday: Owls swoop to sign Middlesbrough winger Adam Reach

Sheffield Wednesday have tonight completed the signing of Middlesbrough winger Adam Reach for an undisclosed fee.

Reach, a graduate of Boro's youth system, has penned a five-year contract, becoming the Owls' eighth summer recruit.

Having trained with the Premier League club this morning, Reach travelled to South Yorkshire to undergo a medical with Wednesday this afternoon.

The Championship club have been tracking Reach, who can also be deployed at left-back, for several months.

Reach said: “This is a huge club and the next challenge of my career, the time feels right.



“You try not to get involved in speculation but once I knew Sheffield Wednesday were interested, I knew where I wanted my next move to be.



“This place rocks and I know because I have played here. I can’t wait to pull on the shirt and get cracking.”



Reach made his Boro debut five years ago, scoring in a 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers. He was a key member of the Boro team who lost to Norwich City in the Championship Play-Off final in 2015.

He spent the majority of last season on loan at Preston North End, hitting four goals in 36 starts.

Reach, an unused substitute in Boro's goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion last weekend, has also previously enjoyed temporary stints at Darlington, Shrewsbury Town, and Bradford City.

Reach could make his Owls debut in their clash at home to Wigan Athletic on September 10 after the two-week international break.

