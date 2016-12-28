Sheffield Wednesday: Owls sweat over the fitness of Kieran Lee

Sheffield Wednesday face an anxious wait over the fitness of influential midfielder Kieran Lee as they look to maintain their impressive Championship form.

Four-goal Lee was a notable absentee from the Owls’ Boxing Day victory over Newcastle United.

The 28-year-old, a key figure in Carlos Carvalhal’s team, sat-out the televised tussle due to a hip injury. The problem forced him off at half-time against Rotherham United and Carvalhal opted to rest him versus Newcastle. It was the first league match Lee had missed this term.

Carvalhal told The Star: “Kieran is playing with some problems.

“In the last game, he was getting worse and worse. He was at the limit which is why he came off. He was in the red zone.

“Probably, if we had pushed him, he could have played at Newcastle but he would not have played the 90 minutes and we probably would have missed the player for some weeks so we decided to give him some days to rest.

“He’s resting completely and we will analyse him when we are back in training today.”

Next up for Wednesday is a trip to Preston North End, who slipped to 13th in the table following their home thrashing at the hands of Leeds United, on New Year’s Eve.

When pressed on whether Lee will be fit to play against the Lilywhites, Carvalhal replied: “I don’t know but we have some expectations.

“I hope he can help the team in the next games. We will be playing Saturday and Monday so we will need all the players to play. I hope he can recover but let’s see.

“We will see what reaction he has in the next few days. I believe these days rest will help him to be ready to play.”

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion winger Callum McManaman is to join the Owls on loan until the end of the campaign. As revealed by this newspaper yesterday, McManaman completed a medical last week and will officially link up with Wednesday when the transfer window reopens on January 1.

The Merseysider has barely featured for the Baggies during the 2016/17 season, making just one appearance.

McManaman will be eligible to make his Owls bow at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers next Monday.

