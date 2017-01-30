Sheffield Wednesday: Owls striker Lucas Joao poised to join Blackburn Rovers on loan

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao is on the verge of joining Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the season, The Star understands.

It is believed Championship clubs Rovers and Wigan Athletic expressed a desire to sign Joao on a temporary basis.

But the Portugal international, who has struggled to make an impact at Hillsborough, has elected to move to Ewood Park in his search for regular first-team football.

Joao was a valuable member of Wednesday's squad last year, hitting eight goals in their march to the Play-Off Final.

But the 23-year-old, capped twice by his country, missed nearly three months of the first part of the 2016/17 season due to a groin injury.

Joao returned to action at the end of November and led the line intelligently against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, his form dipped after he missed a great chance to get on the scoresheet in the defeat at Reading. Since then, Joao has found it difficult to command a starting spot.

The lanky forward, recruited from Nacional in July 2015, has featured on only 12 occasions this term, finding the back of the net once. His last Championship goal came 11 months ago in a 4-0 thumping of Brentford.

Sam Winnall's arrival has pushed Joao even further down in the pecking order. Boss Carlos Carvalhal has a plethora of attacking options at his disposal, including Winnall, Fernando Forestieri, Steven Fletcher, Gary Hooper and Atdhe Nuhiu.

