Sheffield Wednesday: Owls striker Fletcher celebrates landmark in style

Persistence paid off for Owls striker Steven Fletcher.

The in-form Scot capped his 250th appearance in English football in style, netting a superb second half header in Saturday’s well-earned 2-1 win against Newcastle United.

It was Fletcher’s third goal in his last two starts and fourth strike in his last eight league appearances against the Magpies.

Despite missing two good first half chances, the 30-year-old kept going and played his part in the Owls sealing a second successive win.

“I was starting to think it wasn’t going to be my day but I’m glad I got the goal in the end,” he said. “I’ve missed chances in my career but I always know I’m going to get others.

“It is always good to get the win against Newcastle. I played for their rivals (Sunderland) for a long time. We’ve had two good performances against Newcastle now this season. We played well as a a team and we all worked for each other.”

Tom Lees opened his goalscoring account just before the hour mark, climbing above the Newcastle defence to head in Ross Wallace’s free-kick.

“I’m glad that Tom got on the scoresheet because he’s been out injured for a while and he’s a top professional,” Fletcher said. “He’s a big character in the dressing room. It is good for us that he’s back.”

