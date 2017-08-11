Sheffield Wednesday: Owls star issues plea to fans

Sam Hutchinson is calling on Wednesday fans to stick with the team as they prepare for their first home league match of the 2017/18 season.

The Owls received criticism from a section of the club’s fan base after losing their Championship opener against Preston North End. Some of the 5,700 travelling contingent booed Carlos Carvalhal’s team off at the final whistle last weekend.

After leaving Deepdale empty-handed, Wednesday will be looking to get back on track when they entertain Queens Park Rangers tomorrow.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I could understand the fans’ reaction at Preston,” Hutchinson told The Star. “They want us to be on it every game and we want that too.

“The fans are brilliant and the mood in the dressing room is brilliant but sometimes it is hard.

“Every player in the changing room cares about Sheffield Wednesday and we want to prove to the fans that we are worthy of the shirt. I think people need to realise the staff and players are doing everything we can to help the club be successful.

“We were probably more disappointed than the fans about that performance on Saturday but it has been gone and now.

“As footballers, you have to let it go as soon as possible. It is all about winning games and we bounced back on Tuesday.”

Wednesday are looking to make it third time lucky after back-to-back play-off finishes.

Hutchinson, who is pushing to start against QPR, said: “This is a massive club and it will get to the Premier League eventually. We know we are good enough to go up and I’m sure we can do it as a collective unit. We need the fans to keep giving confidence to the team.”

