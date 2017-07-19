Sheffield Wednesday: Owls star gets a beaming endorsement from Carlos Carvalhal

Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has expressed his delight over Adam Reach’s eye-catching performances in pre-season.

Reach took his tally to two goals in three warm-up matches in the Owls’ 1-0 friendly victory over Portimonense at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira last night.

It was Wednesday’s third pre-season win on the spin.

Carvalhal told The Star: “Adam is doing well. “We are very happy with him.

“I told him and Sam [Winnall] that they would play only 45 minutes. Adam and Sam gave everything in the first half. They ran and fought a lot and because they did that we scored a great goal.

“I expect all my players to give 100 per cent whether they 20 minutes or 45 minutes and I’m happy with all of them.”

Carvalhal is not surprised by how well Reach is performing: “Adam is a team worker,” he said. “We have been happy with Adam ever since we signed him. He’s a quality player. Adam played some games last season on the left wing, left-back and up front but he runs and fights a lot wherever he plays.”

The Owls head coach said he was happy with the result and to have recorded another clean sheet.

Next up for Wednesday is a clash with Farense tonight. It is the second of three friendlies the Owls are playing in Portugal.

Carvalhal has stated he will shuffle his team and give run-outs to development squad players.

Connor O’Grady, Jordan Thorniley and James Murphy.