Sheffield Wednesday: Owls star Barry Bannan gunning for revenge against Bristol City

Barry Bannan is gunning for revenge tonight in the Owls’ Hillsborough showdown with Bristol City.

Both teams last met on April 9 and the Robins thumped Carlos Carvalhal’s side 4-1 at Ashton Gate.

The result all but ended Wednesday’s slim chances of securing a top-two finish.

And Scotland midfielder Bannan, who started their last tussle, has told The Star: “It was just one of those days where nothing went right. You have days like that from time to time where you can’t really explain it. We went out there with the right frame of mind and were confident as we were on a good run but we got beat.

“But there are no teams who are going to win every game in this league. It doesn’t happen. It was one of those freak results.

“But I’m not taking anything away from Bristol City. They were very good on the day and are a good team.

“Sometimes results like that can happen but hopefully we can avenge that tonight.”

The Robins, managed by ex-Barnsley chief Lee Johnson, lie in eighth position after their opening six fixtures and battled back from two goals down to secure a point at Rotherham United last weekend.

“It will be tough,” conceded Bannan. “Bristol City will be well organised.

“They have players who can win games from nothing so they will be a dangerous opponent. They have a very good squad and gave us problems last year.

“We have to have the right mindset going into the game and stick to what we are good at and hopefully we will get the three points.”

Meanwhile, new arrival Urby Emanuelson, club captain Glenn Loovens, Modou Sougou and Jake Kean featured in the development squad’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace yesterday.

