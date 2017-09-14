Sheffield Wednesday: Owls star backed to come back strong after Brentford error

Steven Fletcher has backed Owls goalkeeper Keiren Westwood to quickly put his Brentford error behind him.

Westwood, an instrumental figure in the club’s success in recent seasons, failed to keep out Nico Yennaris’ routine volley in the midweek clash.

But the Owls spared Westwood’s blushes, fighting back to record a second successive home victory after strikes by Gary Hooper and Ross Wallace.

Fletcher said: “Anyone can make a mistake in any game at any time. Keiren is a top goalkeeper and it won’t affect him at all. He will move onto the next game with his head clear.”

Westwood praised the fans for the backing he received after his mistake.

He posted on Twitter: “Big shout out to the Kop for the backing, love and support you gave me after my mistake. It’s much appreciated and returned tenfold.”

Fletcher felt the team showed plenty of character after going behind.

“We have a good squad, even though we have a few out injured,” he said. “The players on the bench can come on take any one of those starting places. It is a good dilemma for the gaffer to have.”