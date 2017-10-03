Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Owls should be higher in the league’

The international break is upon us and it is time to take stock.

We are nearly quarter of the way through the 2017/18 campaign and the Owls sit in 12th position.

Their performances and results have been mixed, but Wednesday kicked off October in style, thumping Yorkshire neighbours Leeds United 3-0 at Hillsborough.

Centre forward Gary Hooper struck twice in the first half and midfielder Kieran Lee added a third late on to lift the Owls into the top half of the Championship.

Victory eased the pressure on head coach Carlos Carvalhal and ensured the Owls ended a tough week on a positive note.

“I’m very resilient,” said Carvalhal. “I’m not a person who gives up easy.

“My staff and I love the club. We like the players, fans and chairman.”

Carvalhal, in his third full season in charge, called for a strong, fast start but that has failed to materialise.

In fact, the Owls are one point and three places worse off than they were at this stage last term.

“We are not in the position we think we should be in,” admitted Carvalhal. “With the performances we have put in, we must have more points.”

But Wednesday, who have reached back-to-back play-offs under Carvalhal, have as many points on the board after 11 matches as they accumulated in the 2015/16 season.

It has been another inconsistent start but, as Carvalhal frequently points out, the second-tier is a marathon not a sprint. Their showing in front of the TV cameras on Sunday should give them plenty of encouragement for the future. It was a vibrant, attacking display and a big statement of intent.

Now the trick is to maintain that high level of performance. If they do, the rest of the Championship better watch out.

