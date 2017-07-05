Sheffield Wednesday: Owls seek tried and tested new faces

Boss Carlos Carvalhal insists he only wants to sign players who can come in and make an immediate impact.

The Owls chief is working hard on strengthening his squad and made the admission after snapping up attacking midfielder George Boyd on a free-transfer.

Carvalhal said: “We have changed a little the profile of the players that we choose for this season.

“Even though we have brought in very talented players in the past, some of them didn’t play too much and needed to play 90 minutes to be fit.

“It is not easy with a team and club like Sheffield Wednesday that is trying to fight to win all the games to give time to other players to try to improve.

“It is why we have changed a little the profile of the players that we choose.

“We are looking for players with quality but who play a lot of games because we need to start winning from the beginning.”

Boyd was a mainstay of Burnley’s side last season as the Clarets comfortably retained their Premier League status. The wide man clocked up 39 appearances in all competitions, bagging two goals.

Carvalhal believes he can make the Scotland international an even better player.

“We saw him doing very well at Burnley but we think we can upgrade the player,” insisted Carvalhal.

He is sure Boyd will give the Owls extra quality in the final third.

Carvalhal said: “George meets the profile that we want. He’s a player that plays often in the competition and he will bring energy to the team for sure. I’ve spoken with him and told him exactly what I expect of him. We know he’s a player that can play morning, noon and night. He has a lot of energy to give.”

Several Championship clubs, including Aston Villa and Derby County, expressed an interest in Boyd’s signature.

“There were one or two clubs interested in the Premier League but mostly in the Championship,” said Boyd.

“There was interest but you want a full pre-season under your belt and it was important that I started soon.”

