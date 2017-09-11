Sheffield Wednesday: Owls seek defensive improvement

Jack Hunt is eager for the Owls to tighten up defensively as Carlos Carvalhal’s side target back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Wednesday welcome Brentford to Hillsborough tomorrow looking to improve their Championship clean sheet record. Although the Owls have only shipped in five goals in six outings, Carvalhal’s troops have kept just one shut out.

“We are not conceding lots of goals this season but we would like more clean sheets,” Hunt told The Star. “All the lads further up the field are perhaps more focused on goals than the back five but we are desperate to get clean sheets.

“It has not happened so much this season but the main thing is we are winning games and getting points on the board.”

Right-back Hunt caught the eye in front of the TV cameras on Saturday night, claiming the man of the match award after Wednesday’s win over Nottingham Forest.

The 26-year-old said: “I’ve been really pleased with my performances since January. I have got forward a lot more and put in dangerous crosses.

“I also feel like I have tightened up at the back. I don’t feel like I have made too many sloppy mistakes that have cost us goals.

“I feel solid, fit and got my swagger back going forwards.

“I feel like I’m back to my Huddersfield days where I could get 10 to 15 assists a season and that is what I’m aiming to do this year.”

