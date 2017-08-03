Sheffield Wednesday: Owls say sorry over delay in their 150th anniversary kits

Sheffield Wednesday have apologised to supporters for the delay in the kits to mark the club’s 150th anniversary.

The Owls finally unveiled their new home and away strips yesterday - just days before the start of the new Championship season. The news was released just over two weeks later than in 2016.

Steven Fletcher, left, and George Boyd model the Owls' new home and away kits

Wednesday made the bold decision earlier this year to cut their ties with Sondico, a brand of retailer Sports Direct, and produce the kit themselves.

Chief operating officer Joe Palmer said the Owls spoke to a number of suppliers in China and Pakistan before agreeing a deal with a “credible” manufacturer. He revealed the business had supplied clothing for companies such as Mercedes.

However, Palmer claimed the manufacturer tried to alter the terms of their deal in May, prompting Wednesday to look elsewhere.

Speaking at the Steering Group Meeting at Hillsborough last night, Palmer said: “They came back with prices that were double what we agreed at the beginning.

“We had to take a bit of a risk and go back out to the market to see what we could find. We decided we were going to see it through.”

Despite the setback, Palmer said the Championship outfit found a “good partner relatively quickly”. Both strips have been designed and manufactured by kit partner Elev8 and will be available to buy in the club shop before the end of the month.

Palmer, who joined Wednesday over a year ago, said their manufacturing difficulties set them back three months.

But he is relieved the Owls have now launched the kit, although he acknowledges the delay has had a detrimental effect on their pre-season revenue streams.

“We have learned a lot of things,” he said. “We are pleased that we managed to get the shirt out for the first match.

“I will take criticism. I can understand the frustration and maybe why people are a little embarrassed. We are not happy with it but unfortunately it’s the way it goes.

“I know from the outside it doesn’t look great but we are very pleased with the shirt.

“We apologise that it didn’t come out sooner. We wish it had.”

Palmer added the third kit will be launched at Owls in the Park on Sunday, September 3 to coincide with their 150th anniversary celebrations.

