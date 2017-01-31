Sheffield Wednesday: Owls ready for battle with Bristol City top-scorer Tammy Abraham

He has scored nearly half of Bristol City’s league goals and put in one of the best attacking performances by an opposing player at Hillsborough this season.

And centre forward Tammy Abraham will be aiming to add to his fine goal tally when the Robins entertain sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday tonight.

Abraham is expected to be restored to the starting line-up, having been rested in their FA Cup tie against Burnley last Saturday.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

The 19-year-old, on a season-loan deal from Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, has impressed at Ashton Gate, hitting 18 goals in 34 outings. Only Dwight Gayle and Chris Wood have found the back of the net more in the league than Abraham.

The youngster was outstanding when the Robins last played Wednesday. He bagged a first half brace as he scooped the EFL’s Young Player of the Month award for September.

Owls captain Glenn Loovens, who missed the reverse fixture, told The Star: “The only time I have seen him play the full 90 minutes was against us at home. He was quite impressive.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“He’s a young lad but he’s strong and quick. He’s good in the air and a good finisher so it will be a tough battle. Bristol City have other good players but he’s part of their team and we have to make sure we handle them well.”

The Owls will be without suspended pair Steven Fletcher and Sam Hutchinson, who were both sent off in their defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion.

“Everyone felt really disappointed after Brighton because we had a chance to get something,” said Loovens. “We have to learn we can’t lose our discipline.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter