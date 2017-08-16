Sheffield Wednesday: Owls primed for Black Cats challenge

The visit of Sunderland will provide an early test of Wednesday’s promotion credentials, according to Barry Bannan.

The Owls will be seeking their first Championship win when they entertain the Black Cats at Hillsborough tonight.

“It will be a good game against a team who have just been relegated from the Premier League,” said Bannan. “They have good players and a new manager.

“They have started off the season well but these are games we look forward to. You always want to play against the best teams in the league.

“On paper, Sunderland have one of the strongest teams so it will be a good game for us to see where we are and hopefully we can get the three points.”

Having lost at Preston North End on the opening weekend and drawn with Queens Park Rangers, Wednesday could do with a victory to silence their doubters.

Bannan said: “After Preston, it was as if it was the end of the world for Sheffield Wednesday. We had lost 1-0 to a dubious penalty and Preston is a tough place to go. Obviously, we wanted to win to start well and the reaction was a bit too much.

“But the gaffer was great in keeping us going when people were asking questions. It is two games in and the league will not be decided this early. There are another 44 games to play. He [Carlos Carvalhal] remains optimistic and positive, and passes that into the players. That is one of the things he is good at.

“You can say it doesn’t bother you but, obviously, when you see people critisicing you then you get wind of it.

“But the gaffer keeps us positive and on the right track.”

