Sheffield Wednesday: Owls poised to turn down second Leicester City offer for George Hirst

Sheffield Wednesday are set to reject Leicester City's second bid for teen starlet George Hirst.

The Owls knocked back the Premier League club's initial six-figure approach for the England Under-18 international.

And The Star understands the Foxes' improved offer is significantly lower than the £2million figure quoted by one national newspaper.

Wednesday have previously turned down a £300,000 bid from Everton for the highly-rated striker.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

A number of top-flight sides are keeping close tabs on Hirst, who notched 40 goals for the Owls and England at youth level last season.

The youngster is in the final year of his Owls contract. Talks have been ongoing for some time with Hirst's representatives regarding a new long-term deal and The Star understands all parties are edging closer to an agreement.

For more news from Hillsborough click here



As soon as the 18-year-old's contract situation is resolved, it is thought Wednesday plan on sending him out on loan to speed up his development.

Hirst was pictured with his dad David on social media at Rotherham United's Checkatrade Trophy match with Manchester City last night. The Millers, Chesterfield and Mansfield have all expressed interest in taking him on a temporary basis.

Hirst, who claimed four goals for England in the Toulon Tournament last summer, has made two senior Owls appearances.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter