Sheffield Wednesday: Owls poised to sign free agent Urby Emanuelson

Sheffield Wednesday are set to sign former Holland international Urby Emanuelson to bolster their defence.

The Star undersands the Owls have today agreed personal terms with the left-back, who is a free agent. Emanuelson is due to have a medical later today.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Although the summer transfer market closed last Wednesday, clubs can sign unattached players, so long as they were without a club at the transfer deadline, at any stage.

Emanuelson has been without a club since leaving Hellas Verona at the end of last campaign.

The 30-year-old, who spent six months on loan at Fulham in 2013, featuring 13 times and scoring once, failed to make a big impression at the Italian club, making only 11 appearances in his short-term stint.

Emanuelson, a product of Ajax’s youth system, played over 170 times for the Dutch giants before heading to AC Milan.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Capped 16 times at international level, Emanuelson won the Scudetto and Italian Super Cup titles during his three-year spell with Milan.

In recent years, the left-sided player, who can also be utilised on the on the wing or in central midfield, has represented Serie A teams Roma and Atlanta.

Wednesday have been searching for a new left-back for over a month. Carlos Carvalhal’s troops missed out on Joe Bennett and Morgan Fox before the deadline. Bennett ended up moving to Cardiff City while the Addicks rejected three bids from the Owls for promising full-back Fox.

Daniel Pudil, an unused substitute in the Czech Republic’s goalless draw at home to Northern Ireland on Sunday, is the only recognised senior player on the Owls’ books.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter