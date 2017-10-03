Sheffield Wednesday: Owls player poised to see specialist over knee injury

Owls defender Jack Hunt is set to see a specialist to find out the extent of his troublesome knee injury.

The 26-year-old was forced off in Sunday’s morale-boosting victory over Leeds United.

It is understood Hunt has been hampered by his knee problem since Wednesday’s opening-day defeat at Preston North End. The former Crystal Palace full-back has carried on playing through the pain barrier, helping Owls climb into the top half of the Championship.

But Hunt has failed to complete three of the 12 matches he has started this season.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal, who’s side play a behind-closed-doors friendly against Mansfield Town today, said: “He’s playing with a pain in the knee. He had an exam but it didn’t show too much.”

Carvalhal confirmed Hunt felt the knock in the early stages of their comprehensive 3-0 win against Leeds.

“He trained Saturday and gave a good answer,” he said. “We believe it is nothing serious. Maybe some days of rest.”

Should Hunt face a spell on the sidelines, Liam Palmer is in pole position to deputise at right-back. Palmer caught the eye against Leeds, whipping in a fine cross which culminated in Gary Hooper’s second goal.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has pulled out of the Republic of Ireland’s forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Wales due to the rib injury he suffered last month.

