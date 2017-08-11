Sheffield Wednesday: Owls play down alleged training ground bust-up between Sam Winnall and Fernando Forestieri

Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has played down reports of a training ground bust-up involving strikers Fernando Forestieri and Sam Winnall.

Rumours surfaced on Thursday afternoon that there was an alteraction between the pair.

Fernando Forestieri

It is alleged Forestieri and Winnall squared up to each other following a mistimed tackle by Forestieri and had to be separated by their teammates.

Carvalhal refused to comment specifically on the reported incident at his press briefing today.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

But the Portuguese head coach said: “Internal competition is very high. I want my players to train like they play and at the same tempo and intensity. I want them to be aggressive. If we train like that, we will play like that.”

Carvalhal stressed it is not unusual for there be scuffles in training.

“Between the players, they are discussing positions, they are working hard,” he said.

“If you are training with high intensity, if you want the team to recover the ball, work hard, put the feet (in) and try to win the balls aggressively, this happens sometimes.

“They upset one another, sometimes they cross the line.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“It has happened in the past, it happens in the present and will happen in the future - in my team, in all the teams in the world.”

Carvalhal, who has confirmed midfielder Kieran Lee has seen a specialist over his troublesome hip injury, added that any player who oversteps the mark is disciplined internally.

He said: “Of course, there are limits. In general, there are rules like in the games. Yellow and red cards and we are here to guarantee the discipline and work of the club. If one player crosses the line, he knows exactly what will happen.”

Wednesday, who entertain Queens Park Rangers tomorrow, are still looking to add to their defensive options before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

Carvalhal said: “We are still trying to find players, especially at centre-half.

“I suggest players (to sign) but I’m not involved in negotiations. I’m completely allergic to negotiations and money.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter